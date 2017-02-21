NEXUS Pipeline stalled at FERC
Plans to build the NEXUS Pipeline across Medina and nine other Ohio counties have been unexpectedly put on hold by the resignation of the president of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The resignation of Norman Bay left FERC with only two active commissioners on the five-member board.
