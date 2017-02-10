Neighbor said Medina building that exploded recently underwent construction

Neighbor said Medina building that ex...

Medina Village Apartments were undergoing construction about a week before an apartment explosion killed a bedridden teen and his mother Thursday morning. Resident Kevin Braun lives three units away from the apartment that exploded and caught fire.

