Neighbor said Medina building that exploded recently underwent construction
Medina Village Apartments were undergoing construction about a week before an apartment explosion killed a bedridden teen and his mother Thursday morning. Resident Kevin Braun lives three units away from the apartment that exploded and caught fire.
