Mother dies after being badly burned ...

Mother dies after being badly burned trying to save son from fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Sheila Drake, the mother of the 18-year-old who was killed in a fire at a Medina apartment building, has passed away. The fire started following an explosion at the Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive around 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Jacob Drake, who has cerebral palsy, was killed in the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Feb 20 Scottinthefalls 35
Porn Star Lily Rader Feb 18 USS LIBERTY 4
News Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m... Feb 18 Mr Shhhhh 1
News FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15) Feb 15 Discussed 3
News Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor Feb 15 Mr shhhh 1
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... Feb 13 Mr shhhh 1
News Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co... Feb 11 Mr SHHHH 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC