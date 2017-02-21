Mother dies after being badly burned trying to save son from fire

Sheila Drake, the mother of the 18-year-old who was killed in a fire at a Medina apartment building, has passed away. The fire started following an explosion at the Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive around 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Jacob Drake, who has cerebral palsy, was killed in the fire.

