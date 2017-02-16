Medina schools news: Students take on...

Medina schools news: Students take on Power of the Pen

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Cleveland.com

A.I. Root Middle School students, from left, Maya Pawar, ZiZi Toth and Olivia Jagodnik recently took home trophies from the district Power of the Pen writing competition. Olivia was the seventh-grade champion, and Maya and ZiZi took third and fourth place, respectively, in the eighth-grade contest.

