Medina County treasurer offers last-minute ways to pay real estate tax bills

If you haven't paid your real estate tax bills yet, you'll probably be receiving a phone call from Medina County Treasurer John Burke's office this week. "We run a report five days before the due date to see who has not yet paid their taxes and automatically call them with a friendly reminder message to pay taxes on time," Burke said.

