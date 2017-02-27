Medina County District Library news: ...

Medina County District Library news: Art in Action, Dr. Seuss' birthday, voter registration

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4, families can watch artists create original paintings and fiber art at the library at 210 S. Broadway St. Beloved children's author Dr. Seuss would have turned 113 on March 2. In honor of the master of rhymes and silliness, the district's children's departments are celebrating with the following programs: * Dr. Seuss on the Loose - All day March 1-4, Brunswick Library , 3649 Center Road. Celebrate the works of Dr. Seuss all week with activities and games.

