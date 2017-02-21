Medina County Career Center students reach for the stars -- literally
Stacy Hale of NASA's Glenn Research Center watches as Medina County Career Center student Dakota Whittenberger signs his name on a locker destined for the International Space Station. Students in the Frank Baluch's machining lab helped create the frames for the locker last year, and this year worked on latches for the next version of the locker.
