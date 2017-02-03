Medina County Board of Elections certifies May 2 primary ballot
The Medina County Board of Elections certified all submitted ballot petitions at a meeting Feb. 2, a day after the filing deadline. Brunswick Mayor Ron Falconi is running unopposed in the primary, but incumbent councilpersons Alex Johnson, Brian K. Ousley, and Patricia Hanek will face three challengers in the city's Council-at-Large race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi...
|Thu
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Feb 1
|Galion OHIO
|4
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Feb 1
|yidfellas v USA
|21
|George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07)
|Jan 31
|Dannawally
|157
|See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants
|Jan 31
|Walkin Boss
|3
|Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack to host chili...
|Jan 31
|Theresa
|1
|Who is the Ugliest WNIR Personality (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|SNART
|108
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC