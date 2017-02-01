Medina County agencies getting word o...

Medina County agencies getting word out that 'Any Abuse Affects All'

Medina Mayor Dennis Hanwell presents a proclamation designating February as Abuse Awareness Month to Rhonda Wurgler, second from right, executive director of the Children's Center of Medina. Wurgler and Anne Face, left, director of services at the Battered Women's Shelter of Summit and Medina Counties, and Sandra Jenkins, far right, from the Medina County SPCA, have joined forces to get the word out that "Any Abuse Affects All."

