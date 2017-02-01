Medina County agencies getting word out that 'Any Abuse Affects All'
Medina Mayor Dennis Hanwell presents a proclamation designating February as Abuse Awareness Month to Rhonda Wurgler, second from right, executive director of the Children's Center of Medina. Wurgler and Anne Face, left, director of services at the Battered Women's Shelter of Summit and Medina Counties, and Sandra Jenkins, far right, from the Medina County SPCA, have joined forces to get the word out that "Any Abuse Affects All."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi...
|Thu
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Wed
|Galion OHIO
|4
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Wed
|yidfellas v USA
|21
|George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07)
|Jan 31
|Dannawally
|157
|See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants
|Jan 31
|Walkin Boss
|3
|Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack to host chili...
|Jan 31
|Theresa
|1
|Who is the Ugliest WNIR Personality (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|SNART
|108
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC