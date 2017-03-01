Medina-County 54 mins ago 9:21 a.m.Ga...

Medina-County 54 mins ago 9:21 a.m.Gas leak ruled cause of deadly Medina apartment explosion

Tuesday

Investigators have determined the cause of the apartment explosion that killed an 18-year-old man and his mother was a natural gas leak within the building. An 18-year-old man who was bedridden with autism was killed when a wall fell on him during the explosion Feb. 9. His parents tried to free him and his mother later died at a hospital.

