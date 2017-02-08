Medina Community Recreation Center proposes new functional fitness room
This proposed expansion of the Medina Community Recreation Center's fitness area would create space for those who prefer to work out with functional fitness equipment. The addition would sit on the front of the building, tucked into a corner between the current fitness space and the swimming pool.
