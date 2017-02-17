Local school superintendents push state to reduce testing to federal minimums

A group of local school superintendents say that, given more local control by federal lawmakers, Ohio should go further to reduce testing and tweak an accountability system that parents and teachers find confusing and unhelpful. The Akron Area School Superintendents' Association, which includes school chiefs from Summit, Medina and Portage counties, issued a list of recommendations Tuesday in response to a plan by the Ohio Department of Education, which must align with new federal education standards.

