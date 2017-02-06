History takes center stage at local events
The second History Fair at the Medina County District Library on Jan. 28 proved to be another success. It was organized by the Medina County District Library, which had its own table filled with ways their collection can help people learn about their family or community with a table alongside the Genealogy Society.
