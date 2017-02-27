Historic marker gets a facelift and a home: Whit & Whimsey
If you've wondered what's been happening with the Hiram Miller Underground Railroad sign that once stood on West 130th Street, you'll be pleased to see that Carl Bilski has been busy bringing it back to beautiful and readable condition. It will be getting a place of honor at Heritage Farm as soon as the weather gets better.
