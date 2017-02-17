Highland schools news: 'The Lemonade War,' Grimm fairytales...
Highland Local Schools' three elementary buildings are participating in the One District, One Book reading of "The Lemonade War" by Jacqueline Davies. Joining in the fun at Hinckley Elementary School are, from left, teacher Julie Boggs, fourth-grader Zisi Giatis, second-grader Malachi Liedy, fourth-grader Alexa Braun, kindergartener Claire Kolozvary, fifth-grader Jacob Kurtz and teacher Kris Kosta-Stalder.
