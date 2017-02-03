Highland schools news: Students stret...

Highland schools news: Students stretch bodies, minds in yoga...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Cleveland.com

Highland schools news: Students stretch bodies, minds in yoga classes; soccer player commits to Tiffin; preschooler is Granger Principal for the Day; district earns state award; January Students of the Month Highland Middle School sixth-graders Kaliana Beranek, left, and Sara Espenschied practice yoga in a class taught by instructor Heather Baur. Middle and high school students in the district are learning the basics of yoga this school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou... 21 hr Walkin Boss 1
News Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi... Feb 2 Walkin Boss 1
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... Feb 1 Galion OHIO 4
guess who (Feb '15) Feb 1 yidfellas v USA 21
News George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07) Jan 31 Dannawally 157
News See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants Jan 31 Walkin Boss 3
News Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack to host chili... Jan 31 Theresa 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,662 • Total comments across all topics: 278,607,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC