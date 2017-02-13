Black History Month program to share ...

Black History Month program to share personal stories of Medina residents

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Medina Sun

In 2015, panelists at the annual Black History Month program at Second Baptist Church included, from left, former Medina City Schools Superintendent David Knight, Medina High School alumni Delontaye Morrow and Michaela Lyons, Medina Mayor Dennis Hanwell and Medina High School teacher David Johnson. This year's program -- sponsored by the church and the Medina County Branch of the American Association of University Women -- will feature personal stories from a number of Medina residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medina Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... 17 hr Mr shhhh 1
News Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co... Feb 11 Mr SHHHH 1
News Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already... Feb 9 Mr Why you I otta 1
News NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ... Feb 9 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Two men charged in Akron home invasion robbery Feb 9 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07) Feb 8 mikie 5
News Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou... Feb 5 Walkin Boss 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,853,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC