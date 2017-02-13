Black History Month program to share personal stories of Medina residents
In 2015, panelists at the annual Black History Month program at Second Baptist Church included, from left, former Medina City Schools Superintendent David Knight, Medina High School alumni Delontaye Morrow and Michaela Lyons, Medina Mayor Dennis Hanwell and Medina High School teacher David Johnson. This year's program -- sponsored by the church and the Medina County Branch of the American Association of University Women -- will feature personal stories from a number of Medina residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medina Sun.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|17 hr
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co...
|Feb 11
|Mr SHHHH
|1
|Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already...
|Feb 9
|Mr Why you I otta
|1
|NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ...
|Feb 9
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Two men charged in Akron home invasion robbery
|Feb 9
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07)
|Feb 8
|mikie
|5
|Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou...
|Feb 5
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC