Black History Month program to share personal stories of Medina residents

In 2015, panelists at the annual Black History Month program at Second Baptist Church included, from left, former Medina City Schools Superintendent David Knight, Medina High School alumni Delontaye Morrow and Michaela Lyons, Medina Mayor Dennis Hanwell and Medina High School teacher David Johnson. This year's program -- sponsored by the church and the Medina County Branch of the American Association of University Women -- will feature personal stories from a number of Medina residents.

