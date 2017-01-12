Two men arrested for underage drinking, deception: Medina Police Blotter
Underage consumption, Harding Street: Two Medina men, one 18 and the other 19, were arrested at 12:27 a.m. Jan. 14 and charged with underage consumption and misrepresentation to obtain alcohol. No further information was available at the time of the report.
