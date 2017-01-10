Teen tractor safety certification cou...

Teen tractor safety certification course offered in Medina

Teens interested in tractor safety, or wanting to operate tractors over 20 horsepower on farms, can register for a certification course offered by Ohio State University Extension. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.

