Souper Bowl treats will help many people: Whit and Whimsey

What better way to watch the Super Bowl than with treats from the Souper Bowl of Caring? That's the annual event held by the young people of St. Ambrose Parish who look to raise $10,000 for those in need. Before or after each Mass on Feb. 4 and 5 students from FIAT, Ablaze and Saint Ambrose School will be selling everything you need for your Super Bowl party, including Puppy Chow, cinnamon sugar pretzels, spicy pretzels, Buffalo chicken wing dip, chocolate chip cheesecake dip, chili and cornbread.

