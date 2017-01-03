Son Ofa Spur posts big returns Tuesday at Northfield Park
Son Ofa Spur posts big returns Tuesday at Northfield Park Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - by Ayers Ratliff, for Northfield Park Colt N Filly Stable of Medina, Ohio, owns the 12-year-old trotter. Kurt Sugg trains Son Ofa Spur and was aboard for the winning drive.
