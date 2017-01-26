Smokerise Drive in Medina to close tomorrow and Friday for water main installation
Smokerise Drive between Wadsworth Road and Guilford Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. tomorrow until 3:30 p.m. Friday for water main installation and pavement repairs. Smokerise Drive will be closed in both directions.
