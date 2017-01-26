Smokerise Drive in Medina to close to...

Smokerise Drive in Medina to close tomorrow and Friday for water main installation

Smokerise Drive between Wadsworth Road and Guilford Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. tomorrow until 3:30 p.m. Friday for water main installation and pavement repairs. Smokerise Drive will be closed in both directions.

