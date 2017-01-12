Sewer repair to close Lafayette Street between Ohio 3 and Ohio 57 in Medina
The westbound lane between South Broadway Street and South Court Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work will impact traffic near Papa John's Pizza in a one-block area between two of the city's main north-south traffic routes.
