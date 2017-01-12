Sewer repair to close Lafayette Stree...

Sewer repair to close Lafayette Street between Ohio 3 and Ohio 57 in Medina

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Cleveland.com

The westbound lane between South Broadway Street and South Court Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work will impact traffic near Papa John's Pizza in a one-block area between two of the city's main north-south traffic routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Medina County revenues break pre-recession record 7 hr Theresa 1
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Sun Cool Hand Luke 2
News Oriana House challenged by opiate epidemic Sat Walkin Boss 1
News Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former... Sat Walkin Boss 1
News Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07) Jan 10 Pamcakes4ever 4
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... Jan 9 Homeless Wino Pete 2
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Jan 7 Rob 65
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,755 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC