Ohio must redraw its districts fairly

Ohio must redraw its districts fairly

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Marietta Times

Surely, Ohio legislators can do the same thing for the state's congressional districts that they did for themselves in 2015 - find a more nonpartisan method of redistricting in reaction to population changes. Republican leaders in the General Assembly reportedly have little interest in the idea, however.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Medina County Courts (Jun '11) Tue Daly 16
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... Mon Walkin Boss 1
News Medina County revenues break pre-recession record Jan 16 Theresa 1
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Jan 15 Cool Hand Luke 2
News Oriana House challenged by opiate epidemic Jan 14 Walkin Boss 1
News Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former... Jan 14 Walkin Boss 1
News Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07) Jan 10 Pamcakes4ever 4
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,056,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC