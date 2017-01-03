Ohio authorities: Still no sign of missing township official
Investigators say they've done a thorough search of the area in northeast Ohio where a missing township trustee's vehicle was found last month. Medina County sheriff's investigators say Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron hasn't been seen since Dec. 16 when he left his home early that morning.
