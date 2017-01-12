ODOT to continue waterline and storm ...

ODOT to continue waterline and storm sewer work on North Court Street in Medina

Friday Jan 13

Construction crews will continue to work on the U.S. 42 widening and reconstruction project from just south of Harding Street in Medina to just south of Fenn Road in Medina Township. Crews are currently doing storm sewer and water line trench work, starting at the northernmost end of the project and working south.

