Medina schools news: Sophomores win writing honors
Medina High School sophomores Alena Law, Devon McMackin, Hailie Payne, Cam Ratliff and Taylor Rudolph recently placed in the 2016 Cleveland Clinic eXpressions writing contest . The contest accepts creative writing based on medical research conducted at the Cleveland Clinic.
