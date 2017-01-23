Medina schools news: Math curriculum parents night
Jodie Rubino, who teaches sixth-grade language arts at A.I. Root Middle School , has been honored as the News Channel 5 /Ohio Savings Bank teacher of the Week. On Jan. 17, News Channel 5 meteorologist Janessa Webb surprised Rubino at school, presenting her with a plaque to recognize her accomplishment.
