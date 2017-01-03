Medina schools news: Community pancak...

Medina schools news: Community pancake breakfast, kindergarten registration, Hall of Fame honorees

The Medina City School District will host its annual Community Pancake Breakfast and "Spotlight on Students" from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 in the main cafeteria at Medina High School . Tickets are $3 each or four for $10 and are available at all district buildings and both Medina Buehler's locations through Jan. 27. Senior citizens ages 60 and older will be admitted for free.

