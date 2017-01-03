Medina rings in New Year with inaugur...

Medina rings in New Year with inaugural First Night festivities

Tuesday Jan 3

The Medina square was buzzing with excitement on New Year's Eve, as about 800 people gathered to celebrate the city's inaugural First Night festivities. Throughout the evening, families moved among several venues to listen to music, play games, grab a snack, watch dance and theater performances, and meet up with friends.

Medina, OH

