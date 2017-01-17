Medina County Show Biz Company to present "Guys and Dolls" in February
Cast members Chuck Peery, Andy Knode, Keith Graf and Barry Frey rehearse a scene from the romantic musical comedy "Guys and Dolls." The Medina County Show Biz Company will present the show Feb. 3-5, Feb. 10-2 and Feb. 17-19 at the Haddad Theatre in Medina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07)
|4 hr
|BAIN
|469
|Akron mayor wants Oriana House audit
|4 hr
|John Podesta
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Jan 20
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|maga
|Jan 20
|Homeless Wino Pete
|1
|Anyone know the Quattrocchis
|Jan 19
|Curious
|1
|Medina County Courts (Jun '11)
|Jan 17
|Daly
|16
|Medina County revenues break pre-recession record
|Jan 16
|Theresa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC