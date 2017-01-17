Medina County property tax bills due ...

Medina County property tax bills due Feb. 10

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Cleveland.com

Medina County Treasurer John Burke's office mailed 76,599 first-half 2016 property tax bills on Tuesday. The official due date for those bills is Feb. 10. The tax bills reflect an updated reappraisal value placed on taxable property by the county auditor in accordance with Ohio law.

Read more at Cleveland.com.

