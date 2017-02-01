Medina County District Library news: ...

Medina County District Library news: STEAM Day at Highland Library

Got a little scientist who needs to blow off a little steam? Bring them to STEAM Day Feb. 18 at the Highland Library . Young scientists are invited to take part in some hands-on learning during STEAM Day Feb. 18 at the Highland Library, 4160 Ridge Road.

