Medina County District Library news: STEAM Day at Highland Library,...
Got a little scientist who needs to blow off a little steam? Bring them to STEAM Day Feb. 18 at the Highland Library . Young scientists are invited to take part in some hands-on learning during STEAM Day Feb. 18 at the Highland Library, 4160 Ridge Road.
