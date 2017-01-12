Medina County auditor releases financial report for Jan. 2-6
MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released has released the following information about county finances for the week of Jan. 2-6: Overall revenues for the county this week were $2,131,228.09. The largest income was from real estate taxes, at $574,279.79.
