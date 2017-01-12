Medina County auditor releases financ...

Medina County auditor releases financial report for Jan. 2-6

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Cleveland.com

MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released has released the following information about county finances for the week of Jan. 2-6: Overall revenues for the county this week were $2,131,228.09. The largest income was from real estate taxes, at $574,279.79.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07) Tue Pamcakes4ever 4
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Jan 10 Walkin Boss 1
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... Jan 9 Homeless Wino Pete 2
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Jan 7 Rob 65
Medina County Taxes to Rise, State Law affectin... Jan 4 Theresa 2
News Medina County auditor releases financial report... Jan 4 Theresa 1
Pregnant With child's teacher Jan 3 Tina 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC