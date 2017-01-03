Medina County auditor releases financ...

Medina County auditor releases financial report for Dec. 26-30

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Cleveland.com

MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released has released the following information about county finances for the week of Dec. 26-30: Overall revenues for the county this week were $2,104,155.40. The largest income was from real estate taxes, at $746,805.62.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Medina County Taxes to Rise, State Law affectin... Jan 4 Theresa 2
News Medina County auditor releases financial report... Jan 4 Theresa 1
Pregnant With child's teacher Jan 3 Tina 1
News Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07) Jan 2 lynn 15,640
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory Jan 1 Briscoe Darling 6
News Medina's residential trash collection fee going up (Jun '14) Jan 1 Marty 3
im pooping is back (Jan '14) Dec 31 d pants 38
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,898 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,453

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC