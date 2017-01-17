Medina County auditor releases financ...

Medina County auditor releases financial and real estate report for Jan. 9-13

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Cleveland.com

MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released has released the following information about county finances for the week of Jan. 9-13: Overall revenues for the county this week were $2,683,412.43. The largest income was from real estate taxes, at $333,982.19.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07) 11 hr frank januzelli 467
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... 18 hr Homeless Wino Pete 2
maga 18 hr Homeless Wino Pete 1
Anyone know the Quattrocchis Thu Curious 1
Medina County Courts (Jun '11) Jan 17 Daly 16
News Medina County revenues break pre-recession record Jan 16 Theresa 1
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Jan 15 Cool Hand Luke 2
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,105,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC