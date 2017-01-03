Medina-County 31 mins ago 6:06 p.m.Vigil tonight for missing Medina...

Medina-County 31 mins ago 6:06 p.m.Vi...

Saturday night at 7 p.m., neighbors in Medina County's LaFayette Township are holding a vigil for missing Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron. On Thursday, the Medina County Sheriff and the Lafayette Township Trustees provided an update on the investigation into Macron's disappearance.

