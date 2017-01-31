Medina, Brunswick joins forces to all...

Medina, Brunswick joins forces to allocate $800,000 in home repair funds

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Cleveland.com

The cities of Medina and Brunswick are once again collaborating to provide state grants and interest-free loans to homeowners making repairs to their properties. Under the biannual CHIP program , low- to moderate-income residents can receive grants or partially forgivable loans to rehabilitate homes or make repairs to bring their residences up to state health and safety codes.

