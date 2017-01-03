How to keep your pipes from freezing ...

How to keep your pipes from freezing this winter

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Plain Dealer

When temperatures drop, water trapped in pipes can freeze and expand, causing pipes to burst and a desperate call to the plumber to fix the damage. Last winter was milder than average, due to El Nino, so fewer pipes froze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07) 10 hr Pamcakes4ever 4
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Tue Walkin Boss 1
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... Mon Homeless Wino Pete 2
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Jan 7 Rob 65
Medina County Taxes to Rise, State Law affectin... Jan 4 Theresa 2
News Medina County auditor releases financial report... Jan 4 Theresa 1
Pregnant With child's teacher Jan 3 Tina 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,676

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC