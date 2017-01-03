Highland schools news: Preschool accepts applications
The Highland Local School District is now accepting applications for next year's half-day preschool program at Granger Elementary School. The preschool is open to typically developing three-, four- and five-year-olds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|2 hr
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Sat
|Rob
|65
|Medina County Taxes to Rise, State Law affectin...
|Jan 4
|Theresa
|2
|Medina County auditor releases financial report...
|Jan 4
|Theresa
|1
|Pregnant With child's teacher
|Jan 3
|Tina
|1
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|Jan 2
|lynn
|15,640
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Jan 1
|Briscoe Darling
|6
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC