Granger officials invited to leadership academy

The Granger Board of Trustees and other township officials learned about a government leadership workshop in Medina at the board's meeting Jan. 9. The Ohio State University Extension Community Development Educator Kyle White explained the Medina County Local Government Leadership Academy will be held Jan. 19 through March 30 at the A.I. Root Candle Co.' s Community Room, 640 W. Liberty St. She said among the topics to be discussed at the sessions are decision-making, ethics, tax levies, agriculture and leadership.

