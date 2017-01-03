Gold coins, big checks boost Salvatio...

Gold coins, big checks boost Salvation Army drives in Medina and Elyria

Salvation Army kettle drives in Medina and Elyria surpassed their 2016 fund-raising goals, thanks to some generous donors, including one who left a $10,000 check and another who dropped 10 gold coins in an bucket. Elyria raised $97,800 in the days between Thanksgiving and Christmas , exceeding its annual goal of $89,000.

