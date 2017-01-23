Gary Ditch gets a new name

Local officials lobbied to rename the waterway known as the Gary Ditch over the past year in an attempt to secure grant funding that would be used to help alleviate flooding issues in an area of the city that is functioning more like a wetland than a stream. Local officials lobbied to rename the waterway known as the Gary Ditch over the past year in an attempt to secure grant funding that would be used to help alleviate flooding issues in an area of the city that is functioning more like a wetland than a stream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.