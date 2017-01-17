Council approves BTA merger

The Brunswick Transit Alternative has moved out of its former headquarters at the Brunswick Municipal Complex and into its new home at the Medina County Public Transit garage in Medina as a result of a merger between the city and the county. The Brunswick Transit Alternative has moved out of its former headquarters at the Brunswick Municipal Complex and into its new home at the Medina County Public Transit garage in Medina as a result of a merger between the city and the county.

