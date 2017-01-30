Commentary: Obhof champions transparency

Commentary: Obhof champions transparency

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof deserves public kudos for his decision to allow the broadcast of three additional legislative committees. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.

