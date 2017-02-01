Cleveland concert photographer Joe Kl...

Cleveland concert photographer Joe Kleon holds auction to raise funds ...

Tuesday Jan 31

Photographer Joe Kleon -- with the help of a furry friend -- presents a check for $1,320.27 from last year's concert photo auction to Kitten Krazy Executive Director Wendy Mirrotto. This year's auction to benefit the Medina cat shelter runs through Tuesday.

