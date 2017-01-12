Brunswick woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Medina County
Tiffany L. Hauge, 30, died at the Cleveland Clinic Brunswick Family Health Center after she was taken there by paramedics, a news release from the Medina post of the state highway patrol says. Hauge was injured in a crash about 9:40 a.m. on Ohio Route 303.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Pamcakes4ever
|4
|Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro...
|Tue
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan 9
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Jan 7
|Rob
|65
|Medina County Taxes to Rise, State Law affectin...
|Jan 4
|Theresa
|2
|Medina County auditor releases financial report...
|Jan 4
|Theresa
|1
|Pregnant With child's teacher
|Jan 3
|Tina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC