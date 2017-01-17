Brunswick rental ordinance headed back to committee following public meetings

A second draft of a proposed ordinance regulating rental properties and establishing fees for "rental dwelling unit certificates" is headed back to the building and building code committee, following two well-attended community meetings Jan. 11 and Jan. 12. Attendees at the meetings had a chance to review changes to the proposed ordinance, primarily areas in the original proposal that had raised questions of possible civil liberties violations, but still felt by-and-large that the new regulations are duplicitous of current Medina County requirements at best, and discriminatory to rental property owners at worst.

