Brunswick Council brings back income tax for safety forces
City council unanimously passed a resolution Jan. 23 declaring the necessity for the tax increase, legislation that must be filed with the Medina County Board of Elections by Feb. 1. Law Director Ken Fisher explained that the temporary, five-year income tax increase would to be used to maintain staffing levels in the police and fire departments and would partially replace a .5 percent income tax that expires Dec. 31, 2017. "If placed on the ballot and approved by voters, that would put our total income tax at 2 percent," Fisher said.
