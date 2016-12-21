Two men arrested for burglary: Medina Police Blotter
Burglary, Miner Drive: Two men were arrested at 10:09 p.m. Dec. 3 for the burglary of a home in the 750 block of Miner Drive. The men, ages 21 and 19, are both Medina residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany sayre
|14 hr
|Gmoney
|1
|Need help
|Dec 21
|Ken Ewsichek
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Dec 6
|Brisco Darling
|3
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|21
|Election Day 2016: Updates from Ohio and the Ak...
|Nov '16
|Homeless Wino Pete
|4
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC